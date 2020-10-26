Edith Bryant 1934 - 2020
Canterbury - Edith Bryant, 85, of Canterbury, passed away at home on Friday October 23, 2020.
Edie was born in Hudson, New York to the late Margaret (Miller) and Fredrick Carter on November 2, 1934. She graduated from Samaritan School of Nursing in Troy, New York in 1955.
On September 9, 1956 she married Donald D. Bryant, who predeceased her. They moved their young family to Canterbury, CT in 1972, where Edie spent her career working as a Community and School Nurse for the Town of Griswold.
She was a voracious reader, enjoyed doing crafts and playing cards. She loved going to the beach, collecting shells and being with the many dogs and cats she loved over her lifetime.
Edie leaves behind her children, Marc Bryant, of Canterbury; Karen Bryant (Kevin Burrell), of Waterford, CT; her sister Pamela Glasser (Jerry Senecal) of Hudson, New York; her bestie, Diane "D" Thomson of Danielson and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Karol Nack; niece, Lori (Nack) Pratt Dierkes and brothers-in-law, Arthur Nack, Jr. and William Glasser.
There will be a celebration of life with a calling hour from 6-7 pm, on Thursday October 29, 2020, and a prayer service at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road in Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
. A mask will be required to attend the services.