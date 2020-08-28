Edith N. Remington 1922 - 2020
Sterling - Edith N. Remington, 98, of Sterling and formerly of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam with her family by her side. Edith was born in Sterling on August 10, 1922, the daughter of the late William and Louise (Breton) Nicol. She was the wife of the late Woodrow W. Remington who died in 2005. Edith was a 1940 graduate of Killingly High School and retired from Rogers Corp. She was a lifetime member of the Ekonk Grange, a member of the Putnam VFW Ladies Auxiliary, a former 4H Leader and a volunteer at Day Kimball Hospital. Edith loved to garden and sew, and was the owner of the "Tie One On" Apron Co. Edith is survived by her children Leatrice Shippee and husband David of Sterling, Betty Ann Sutton and husband John of SC, Eleanor Serzan and husband Robert of NJ and William Remington and Michelle of Sterling. Grandchildren Jeannette Shippee and Linda of S. Lake Tahoe, CA, Bill Sutton of ME, Paul Serzan and Jenny of VA, Christine Lobb and husband Ryan of PA and Scott Serzan of VA. Two great grandchildren Braeden and Jackson Lobb. She was predeceased by her grandson Andrew D. Shippee. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Edith's memory may be made to the Andrew Shippee Scholarship Fund in c/o Berkshire Bank 536 Providence Road Brooklyn, CT 06234 or the Sterling Fire Department 225 Main Street Sterling, CT 06377. tillinghastfh.com