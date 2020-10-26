1/1
Edmond Billington
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmond Billington 1943 - 2020
Danielson - Edmond B. Billington, Jr., 77, of Danielson, CT passed away, October 25, 2020 in Plainfield, CT. Born September 3, 1943 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Edmond B. Billington, Sr. and Marguerite (Barrette) Billington. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Deane) Billington.
Edmond was a very caring person and loved to talk. He was willing to help a neighbor and loved to fix things. Edmond help start the Micro Midget football in Killingly and was a sponsor of the little league. He was a past member of the Elks in Danielson. Edmond was a big lover of scotch, especially with his son Scotty.
He leaves his wife of 56 years Patricia D. Billington of Danielson, CT; his children Cathleen Baclaski and her husband Jeff of Newbury Park, CA and Scotty Billington and his wife Deborah of Greene, RI; his daughter in law Tanya Billington of Olive Branch, MS; his siblings Rene Billington, Laura Briggs, Leo Billington, Carolyn Smith, Steven Billington, Donna Dinquel and Joseph Billington; his grandchildren Edmond Bailey Billington, Barrett Byron Billington, Patricia Doran and Ian Doran. He was predeceased by a son Edmond B. Billington, III and a sister Roma Billington.
A calling hour will be Friday, October 30, 20202 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT, burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
I've known Ed since about 1974. We were neighbors and our children grew up together. Ed was a very good father and family man. He was always ready to help a neighbor or friend. Our families went to the beach together every summer. He will be sorely missed.
Monique Perreault
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved