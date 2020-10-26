Edmond Billington 1943 - 2020
Danielson - Edmond B. Billington, Jr., 77, of Danielson, CT passed away, October 25, 2020 in Plainfield, CT. Born September 3, 1943 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Edmond B. Billington, Sr. and Marguerite (Barrette) Billington. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Deane) Billington.
Edmond was a very caring person and loved to talk. He was willing to help a neighbor and loved to fix things. Edmond help start the Micro Midget football in Killingly and was a sponsor of the little league. He was a past member of the Elks in Danielson. Edmond was a big lover of scotch, especially with his son Scotty.
He leaves his wife of 56 years Patricia D. Billington of Danielson, CT; his children Cathleen Baclaski and her husband Jeff of Newbury Park, CA and Scotty Billington and his wife Deborah of Greene, RI; his daughter in law Tanya Billington of Olive Branch, MS; his siblings Rene Billington, Laura Briggs, Leo Billington, Carolyn Smith, Steven Billington, Donna Dinquel and Joseph Billington; his grandchildren Edmond Bailey Billington, Barrett Byron Billington, Patricia Doran and Ian Doran. He was predeceased by a son Edmond B. Billington, III and a sister Roma Billington.
A calling hour will be Friday, October 30, 20202 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT, burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com