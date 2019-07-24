|
Edmond Byron Billington, III 1967 - 2019
Southaven, MS. - Edmond Byron Billington, III, 51, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Baptist DeSoto with his family by his side. Born to Edmond and Patricia on November 15, 1967, Edmond was an honorable man. He loved his country and his family. Edmond retired from United States Navy after 22 years of honorable service. He earned several medals, Coast Guard Special Ops Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Meal, and Navy Achievement Medal to name a few. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him, as friends as family will attest. Edmond leaves behind his loving wife of 24 years, Tanya Billington; two sons, Edmond Bailey and Barrett Byron Billington; his parents, Edmond Byron Billington, Jr. and Patricia Billington; his brother, Scotty Billington (Deb) and a sister, Cathleen Baclaski (Jeff). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation beginning at 11:00 am at Desoto Hills Baptist Church, 4680 Getwell Rd. Southaven, MS 38671. Burial will follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Southaven, MS. Memorial contributions may be made to Edmond Bailey and Barrett Byron's College Fund.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 24 to July 26, 2019