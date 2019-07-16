|
Edmond C. Fournier 1934 - 2019
Plainfield - Edmond C. Fournier 85, beloved husband of the late Sandra (Moffitt) Fournier passed away July 6, 2019. He was born April 2, 1934 in Norwich a son of the late Leo and Bertha (Vezina) Fournier and was a lifelong resident of Plainfield. Mr. Fournier was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as Purchasing Agent for the former Pervel Industries for 34 years. He enjoyed travelling with his family and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. He leaves a daughter Kathleen Marcoux; a granddaughter Samantha Marcoux; a brother Raymond Fournier and a sister Grace Arabic. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to www.copdfoundation.org
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 16 to July 18, 2019