Edmond F. Bryant 1922 - 2019
Jewett City - Edmond F. Bryant, 96, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born on December 21, 1922 in Norwich, son of the late Edmond Bryant and Evelyn (Crooks) Bryant. Edmond served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of WWII. He married Irene (Papinski) Bryant on June 21, 1947 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. She survives him.
Prior to retirement, Edmond worked as a store manager for 38 years. His hobbies included woodworking and yard work. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 10004, and active at the Senior Center.
In addition to his spouse, Edmond is survived by his daughter, Eileen Edwards of Mansfield, CT and his brother, Raymond Bryant of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Brandon Edwards, Tyler Edwards, Christopher Bryant, and Daniel Bryant; great-grandchildren, Lauren Bryant, Grace Bryant, Nathan Bryant, and Haley Bryant; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, William Bryant; sisters, Mildred Richards and Lillian Poitras.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main St., Jewett City followed by a prayer service at 4:00pm. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 28 to June 30, 2019