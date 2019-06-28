Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond F. Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond F. Bryant Obituary
Edmond F. Bryant 1922 - 2019
Jewett City - Edmond F. Bryant, 96, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born on December 21, 1922 in Norwich, son of the late Edmond Bryant and Evelyn (Crooks) Bryant. Edmond served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of WWII. He married Irene (Papinski) Bryant on June 21, 1947 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. She survives him.
Prior to retirement, Edmond worked as a store manager for 38 years. His hobbies included woodworking and yard work. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 10004, and active at the Senior Center.
In addition to his spouse, Edmond is survived by his daughter, Eileen Edwards of Mansfield, CT and his brother, Raymond Bryant of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Brandon Edwards, Tyler Edwards, Christopher Bryant, and Daniel Bryant; great-grandchildren, Lauren Bryant, Grace Bryant, Nathan Bryant, and Haley Bryant; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, William Bryant; sisters, Mildred Richards and Lillian Poitras.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main St., Jewett City followed by a prayer service at 4:00pm. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 28 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
Download Now