Edna M. Cardot 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Edna M. Cardot, 97, of Myrtle Drive, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 30, 1922 in Norwich, CT, daughter to the late Edward and Leonie (Deshaies) Adams. Edna was the last living sibling of 15 children. On December 26, 1942 at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, she was married to Albert Cardot, who predeceased her on July 14, 1988.
In her early years, Edna was employed at several local factories to include: Ponemah Mills in Taftville, King Seeley Thermos in Norwich and J.B. Martin in Norwich. She was also employed for many years with D'Atri's in Norwich, as an extraordinary seamstress.
Her hobbies included crafts, knitting, crocheting and needlework. She enjoyed creating many heirlooms for her children, which they will cherish for many years. She made numerous wedding gowns for her children and many family members. As a member of St Thomas Church, she assisted with sewing the attire for the priests. In addition, she was involved with many craft projects with the parishioners. She was a member of the Lisbon Senior Center and Griswold Senior Center, where she was involved with making quilts for the community.
She is survived by her 4 sons: Thomas Cardot (Donna), Rodney Cardot (Jean), Gary G. Cardot (Donna), Andre Cardot (Roxanne), and her 3 daughters: Deborah Marty (Chris), Corrine Wallace and Loretta Thompson (Robert). In addition, she was survived by 16 grandchildren: Angela, Brian, Dana, Jaclyn, Bobby, Tiffany, Gary, Jennifer, Sara, Alicia, Jessica, Katie, Matthew, Tyler, Jeffrey and Christine; 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her 9 sisters: Annette Scofield, Esther Caisse, Marquerite Spencer, Theresa Urick, Aurea Tipton, Cecile Selvidio, Bernadette Adams, Agnes Adams and Eva Hinds and her 5 brothers: Henri Albert Adams, Henri Philippe Adams, Armand Adams, Oscar Adams and Robert Adams. She was also predeceased by 3 grandchildren: Randy Cardot, Stephanie Cardot and Christopher Cardot.
She was a devout Catholic and instilled her strong faith in her family, friends and everyone she touched. She touched so many people with her sense of humor and will be remembered for it.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT. Immediately following, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas Church, 61 Preston City Road, Voluntown, CT.
Burial will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 260 Harland Road, Taftville, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019