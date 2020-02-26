|
|
Edward A. Wiezbicki Jr. 1940 - 2020
Plainfield - Edward A. Wiezbicki Jr. passed away on February 25, 2020
Edward was a husband, dad, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed and loved forever. When Ed was not golfing or volunteering at St. John's church, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Edward was born on December 20, 1940, he was the oldest son of 3 siblings to Edward and Helen Wiezbicki. He has a brother Robert Wiezbicki and his sister Judy Bromley. Ed was a graduate of Plainfield High School, Eastern Connecticut College, and Rhode Island College. Besides teaching, he loved working at the family restaurant, Coco's in Plainfield. This is where he met his wife Joyce Anthony.
Joyce and Eddie, as she liked to call him, had 2 children Tonya (Wiezbicki) Charlwood of Moosup and Bryan Wiezbicki of Portland. Their spouses are Scott Charlwood and Suzanne Wiezbicki. Ed has 5 grandchildren, Kayla, Zachary, Lindsay Alex, and Christopher.
Ed was a teacher at the Plainfield Memorial School. Many of his students knew him as Mr. Wiez. He coached JV softball and baseball but really enjoyed coaching the high school golf team. He was an avid golfer and loved the challenge of playing his son Bryan. He was a member of Quinnatisset Country Club and played in the Plainfield Golf league at Foster Country Club. He loved going to the casino to play poker. He raised money for St. Johns Church for many years cooking at their Lenten fish fry.
His true love was spending time with family. Ed is predeceased by his parents, wife Joyce Wiezbicki, grandson Alex Wiezbicki and sister Judith Bromley. He is survived by his children Tonya and Bryan, grandchildren Kayla, Zach, Lindsay, and Christopher, great grandchildren Cooper, Addison and Ella as well as many nieces, nephews and many friends.
We love you dad! Rest in Peace and join back with mom to watch over our families.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Sat Feb 29th at 10:00 AM at St. John The Apostle Church in Plainfield. Burial will follow within All Hallows Cemetery in Moosup, CT. Calling hours will be on Fri Feb 28th from 4:00PM-7:00 PM at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT www. doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, $5 and $10 gift cards can be purchased and sent to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Pediatric Hematology/Oncology 282 Washington St Hartford, CT 06106 in honor of Alex Wiezbicki.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020