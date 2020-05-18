|
|
Edward F. Olenkiewicz, Jr. 1948 - 2020
Norwich - Edward F. Olenkiewicz, Jr., 72, of Norwich, husband of the late Dolores Olenkiewicz, passed away at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital on May 11, 2020.
Private burial arrangements for Edward will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich at the convenience of the family.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is in care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for Edward's family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 18 to May 20, 2020