|
|
Edward Frank Osowski 1961 - 2019
Dayville - Edward Frank Osowski, 58, of Dayville, CT. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Day Kimball Hospital.
Ed, aka "Eddie O" to his friends, has touched many people with his friendship and his sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling all over the United States as a pipe fitter on submarines, military surface ships and large ships. His feline friend, Gilbert, brought him comfort and love when he lived in Jewett City. Ed loved trout fishing, riding his Harley, and playing harmonica with local blues bands.
Edward is survived by his three brothers; Joseph and his wife Ann Marie, William and Anthony, and his four sisters: Vivian Ellis and her husband Peter, Judith Dressler, Janet Clymer and her husband Lawrence, and Cheryl Sadowski and her husband Frank. There are many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019