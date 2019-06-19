|
Edward J. Gates 1929 - 2019
Norwich - Edward J. Gates, 90, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born in Moosup, CT on May 15, 1929 to the late Theodore and Emmaline Gates. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the USAF where he attained the rank of MSgt before his Honorable Discharge after serving for 22 years. During that time, he was awarded the AF Good Conduct Medal with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters. In high school he was a pole vaulting state champion and in the military, the US European Armed Forces pole vaulting champion as well.
Ed went on to serve as a Student Safety Officer for the Norwich Free Academy for 43 years until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, swimming and watching his grandson Eddie play baseball every chance he could.
He is survived by his sons; Greg and Marie Gates, and Christopher Gates, a daughter; Mindy Gates, two grandchildren; Army Specialist Eddie Gates and Ethan Gates, a multitude of friends especially his dear friend and caregiver the last weeks of his life, Lori Scharschmitd.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date per Ed's request.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 19 to June 21, 2019