Edward Jean Marchesseault 1946 - 2019
Danielson - Edward Jean Marchesseault 1946-2019 Danielson,CT Edward passed away at Day Kimbal Hospital on May 18, 2019, with beloved family by his side. He was born to Robert and Cecile (Ritchotte) Marchesseault on 11-26-1946.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army with two tours in Vietnam and one in Germany between 1967 and 1971.
He was a member of the local Teamsters and worked as a truck driver for ABF over 30 years and was able to enjoy retirement for the last approximate 10 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and volunteering at the American Legion. He also enjoyed camping with friends and family. One of his very favorite pass times was playing pool with friends at the American Legion
Edward and his late wife, Patricia, were licensed foster care parents and together cared for many children and mentally handicapped adults blessing a multitude of lives.
Edward's wife Patricia predeceased him on Feb. 6, 2019.
He is survived by his two brothers, Richard and Michael and his sister, Anne (Marchesseault) Donnelly, his adopted daughter Christine, stepson Keith, their spouses and children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held on June 15th at: All Hollows Church 130 Prospect St. Moosup, CT 06354 at 10 AM with a subsequent celebration of life gathering at The American legion Post 91, 66 Prospect St. Moosup, CT 06354. Coffee and pastries will be served after the service and a lunch will be served at noon.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 7 to June 9, 2019