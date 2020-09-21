Edward John McMenemy 1941 - 2020
Plainfield - Edward John McMenemy, 79 of Plainfield, CT, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT. He was born on August 18, 1941 in Franklin, MA, a son of the late Alice (Nadolny) and John McMenemy, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne (Comtois) McMenemy. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary June 3rd. Ed was a US Army and National Guard Veteran who also proudly served in the Peace Corps. He enjoyed his years as a reporter and state desk editor at the Norwich Bulletin and later as managing editor of the Windham County Transcript. He retired from Scottish and Newcastle Importers and was last employed by Heineken Inc. After retirement, he took pleasure in working part time at Home Depot in Lisbon, CT. In addition to his wife Joanne, he is survived by his son Kevin (Nichole) of Columbia, TN, daughter Kristine (Andy) of Dayville, CT and his cherished grandchildren, Kevin, Jr., Drew, Amina, Ayla, Abby, Preston and Garrett. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John and sisters Mary Anne and Sheila. A sister Kathleen survives him.
There will be a mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. at All Hallows Church in Moosup, CT with graveside service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Danielson, CT. Due to COVID regulations social distancing and masks are required for services attended. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com