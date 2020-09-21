1/1
Edward John McMenemy
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward John McMenemy 1941 - 2020
Plainfield - Edward John McMenemy, 79 of Plainfield, CT, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT. He was born on August 18, 1941 in Franklin, MA, a son of the late Alice (Nadolny) and John McMenemy, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne (Comtois) McMenemy. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary June 3rd. Ed was a US Army and National Guard Veteran who also proudly served in the Peace Corps. He enjoyed his years as a reporter and state desk editor at the Norwich Bulletin and later as managing editor of the Windham County Transcript. He retired from Scottish and Newcastle Importers and was last employed by Heineken Inc. After retirement, he took pleasure in working part time at Home Depot in Lisbon, CT. In addition to his wife Joanne, he is survived by his son Kevin (Nichole) of Columbia, TN, daughter Kristine (Andy) of Dayville, CT and his cherished grandchildren, Kevin, Jr., Drew, Amina, Ayla, Abby, Preston and Garrett. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John and sisters Mary Anne and Sheila. A sister Kathleen survives him.
There will be a mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. at All Hallows Church in Moosup, CT with graveside service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Danielson, CT. Due to COVID regulations social distancing and masks are required for services attended. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved