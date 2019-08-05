|
|
Edward Maurice Ames, Jr. 1928 - 2019
Plainfield - Edward Maurice Ames, Jr., 90, of Pickett Road passed away Saturday afternoon at his home.
He was born September 18, 1928 in White Plains, NY son to the late Edward Maurice and Helen Aird (Garroway) Ames. On October 30 in 1993 he was married to Mona (Munroe) Ames. She survives him.
Edward proudly serviced in the US Army. He was a lifelong educator serving as assistant headmaster at Providence Country Day School for almost 20 years as well as headmaster at another two schools. He was a graduate of Kenyon College and continued teaching long after he retired.
Besides his wife he is survived by his son Douglas Ames and his wife Mary of Plainfield, two daughters Gwen Ames and her significant other Peter of New Hampshire, and Cynthia Selene of New Mexico, and two grandchildren Christopher and Victoria, as well as loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his loving stepfamilies, children and grandchildren including stepchildren David and Peter Foss, Shannon and Nathan McKeen and Amy Merchant and their families.
A memorial service will be held 10:00AM Friday August 9, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Griswold, with a burial to immediately follow in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. There are no calling hours. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechows ki.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Congregational Church in Griswold, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019