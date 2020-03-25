|
|
Edward R. Zizulka 1929 - 2020
Port Saint Lucie, Fla. - Edward Robert Zizulka, age 90, passed away on March 19, 2020, at 4:24 pm, at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., surrounded by family. He was the husband of Phyllis, his wife of 68 years.
Ed was born in Norwich, Conn., November 25, 1929. He was the only son of Joseph and Steffa Zizulka. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1947 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1948.
He served for 26 years, working first as a forecaster, then as an aviation meteorologist and for a short time as a climatologist which was his true passion. After retiring from the USAF in 1974, he continued his work in meteorology working as a civil servant at Point Mugu, as well as with Continental Airlines in California.
He lived for a short time in Dayton, Ohio, while attending Wright State University. His last employment was with Easter Airlines in Miami, Fla. He retired and moved to Port Saint Lucie in 1995.
As a teenager, Ed was called "Easy". He was noted for being late to class and wanting to travel the world. He enjoyed writing to pen pals which carried over in later years to having many "friends" online.
As a young adult he enjoyed bowling and darts. On December 31, 1950, as a newlywed, he formed a Conga line in Piccadilly Circus. That was an image his children enjoyed imagining, especially since he named himself "Grumps" instead of Grandpa.
In later years he enjoyed history, walking, reading, genealogy and his computer. He loved gathering information and sharing it via email with his family and many friends.
He belonged to many groups and was most proud of starting a chapter of Man To Man in Port Saint Lucie. He attended a computer club for many years, gaining knowledge which he gladly shared with others (less savvy!). He received many certificates of achievement and recognition through the years including the Meritorious Service Medal.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and their children, Jacqueline Lessard, Carolyn (Mark) McKinnon, Tina Chambers and Edward (Shirley) Zizulka II; grandchildren, Stefan (Jaclyn) Lessard, Ambha Lessard, Teresa (Derrick) Bright, Kalina Zizulka, Kesila Childers (Paul Fiebiger), Shandi (Chris) Michno, Patrick Killip (Tiffany Walker), Tiana Killip, Jim Chambers, Joey Truitt and Nick Zizulka; great-grandchildren, Diggy, Hazel, Flora and India Lessard, Kingston Johns, Tre Vaughn Bright, Tanasia Jasper, Aiyana Bright, Dalton and Emma Michno and Aryahna Stevenson. He is also survived by his only sister, Dorothy (Zizulka) Shakun, and her children, Judi (Steve) Novosad, Cindy (Father Steve) Voytovich, Sue (Gary) Lalumiere; great-nephews, Matthew, Zachary and Evan Novosad; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his first great-grandchild, Aslan Mozelle Lessard and three beloved pets, Mr. Melody, Nina and Nina II.
The funeral service with full honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Va. A viewing will be held at Aycock Funeral Home at 1504 SE Floresta, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., on Saturday, March 28, from 2-4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to The Salvation Army, 3629 S. US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34982, or to Cats & Dogs Forever, Inc., 4600 Selvitz Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020