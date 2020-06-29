Edward Rogalski 1929 - 2020

Norwich - Edward J. Rogalski was born April 29, 1929 and died June 23, 2020.

He was the youngest son of Anna and Joseph Rogalski, brother to Josephine Anderson and Richard Rogalski – all of whom predeceased Edward.

Ed graduated with the class of 1947 of the Norwich Free Academy and went on to continue his education at Norwich Technical School and Bliss Electrical School in Washington DC. After spending a year in the Naval Reserves, Ed enlisted in the US Army and served his country honorably with two campaigns in Korea as a neuropsychiatric medical technician. Upon discharge from the Army, Ed enrolled at St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1956. He enjoyed sharing the fact there were only 4 schools in the US permitting men to enroll in Nursing School and that he was the only male in his class at St. Elizabeth.

Ed's career as a Registered Nurse culminated with 27 years of service at the former Norwich State Hospital and then another 17 years of service in Mental Health at Backus Hospital in Norwich.

Ed had a passion for learning and sharing some of the rich history of his beloved hometown – Norwich Connecticut. He was a member of several historical groups including the Guns of Norwich, North Stonington Historical Society, Ledyard Historical Society and was a founding member of the Norwich Historical Society. Much of his research documentation of Norwich has been donated to the Otis Library in Norwich.

He will be fondly remembered by his coffee buddies from Dunkin Donuts and the former BeeBe's Dairy.

Ed is survived by his daughters Robin Harding of Cheshire and Karen Warfield and husband David of Norwich. He will also be missed by grandchildren Cailynn Harding and fiancée Nick Velleca of Wethersfield, Colin Harding and Casey Harding of Cheshire, former wife Carol Rogalski of Gales Ferry and a large extended family of relatives and friends.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Norwich at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held near his birthday in April of 2021 – in the hopes that we can safely gather as a large group.



