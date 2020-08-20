1/1
Edward V. Ladouceur
1973 - 2020
Edward V. Ladouceur 1973 - 2020
Norwich - Edward Vincent Ladouceur known by most as "Chef Ed" but know by some very close as "Ed Spaghed', age 46, of North Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2020, at his home in Norwich.
Edward was born in Norwich, to Dianne Ladouceur and Gregory Taitt, on November 30. 1973. He went to school at Franklin Elementary School and Norwich Technical High School.
He married Jennifer on August 10 1996. He worked as a chef for 30 years and was currently employed at the Harp and Dragon for 2 1/2 years.
His prized possession was his bike. With a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up a room, he loved nothing more than his family, cooking, camping, being outdoors and his beloved dog Jack.
Edward is survived by his wife and partner of 29 years, Jennifer, children, Samantha, Troy and Tiffany, and two grandchildren, his mother, Dianne, his beloved sister, Hope and family including her husband Howard Shipman and children, Amanda, Tyler and Jamar, as well as a younger brother, Robert Ladouceur and his wife Deb Ladouceur. Edward was preceded in death by his father Gregory Taitt and his grandmothers Nathalie Brown and Lillian Pina.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to assist the family during this difficult time via GoFundMe https://gf.me/u/yq6ujh.
There will be a benefit to honor the life of Edward on Sunday, August 23, at the Harp and Dragon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friends may pay their respects Monday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Godere Funeral Home in Taftville. There will be a celebration of life 2 p.m. being held at his sisters's home. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Harp and Dragon
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Godere Funeral Home Inc
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
His sister's home
Funeral services provided by
Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-6082
