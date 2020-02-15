Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
community room at Maple Court Apartments
Danielson, CT
Edward W. Simonds Jr.


1957 - 2020
Edward W. Simonds Jr. Obituary
Edward W. Simonds Jr.
1957 - 2020
Plainfield - Edward W. Simonds Jr, 57, passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born August 3, 1957 in Putnam a son of Lucille (Prince) Simonds and the late Edward W. Simonds, Sr. and was a lifelong resident of Plainfield.
He leaves a daughter Angela Renaud; 2 sons Edward W. Simonds III and Sean Simonds; 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Jeffery Simonds and a brother David Simonds.
A memorial gathering will be held on February 29th at 1 p.m. at the community room at Maple Court Apartments in Danielson. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
