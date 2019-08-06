Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Kivela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Papa Ed" Kivela


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin "Papa Ed" Kivela Obituary
Edwin "Papa Ed" Kivela 1935 - 2019
Plainfield - Edwin Kivela, 84, of Plainfield, beloved husband of Rosalind (Grace) Kivela, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Edwin was born March 31, 1935, Son of the late Arvid and Impi (Syrenius) Kivela. He attended the Plainfield school system. He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956 as an AmTracs Driver. Edwin retired from Moskowitz Motor Transport. He was a very proud Marine, was a member of the Paul C. Houghton Marine Corps League Detachment and a Retired Life Member of the Plainfield Fire Co. He was also very proud of his Finnish Heritage. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosalind. He also leaves behind his son Edwin Kivela of New Bern, NC, daughter Teira and friend Bob Nadeau of Wauregan, and daughter Kiya (Wes) Lamphere of North Stonington. He was predeceased by his eldest daughter Heidi. He was the proud grandfather of Kyle (Emma) Dugas of North Stonington, Kelsie (Dan) Wolfburg of Brooklyn, Beau (Aly) Dugas of Colchester, Casey Dugas of Plainfield, and Andrew Hadfield of North Stonington. One great grandson, Dean Wolfburg of Brooklyn. He is also survived by his sister Eleanor Arvonen of Plainfield. He was predeceased by five brothers, William, Rudy, Donald, Richard and John, and two sisters, Niomi Mackela and Doris Saari. A graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, Plainfield, CT will take place on Aug. 10th at 11 A.M. With reception to follow at The American Legion Post 91, Moosup, CT. Donations in his memory may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation at www.marineheritage.org or mail to 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Triangle, VA 22172 or to The First Congregational Church, 519 Norwich Rd. Plainfield, CT 06374
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.