|
|
Edwin "Papa Ed" Kivela 1935 - 2019
Plainfield - Edwin Kivela, 84, of Plainfield, beloved husband of Rosalind (Grace) Kivela, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Edwin was born March 31, 1935, Son of the late Arvid and Impi (Syrenius) Kivela. He attended the Plainfield school system. He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956 as an AmTracs Driver. Edwin retired from Moskowitz Motor Transport. He was a very proud Marine, was a member of the Paul C. Houghton Marine Corps League Detachment and a Retired Life Member of the Plainfield Fire Co. He was also very proud of his Finnish Heritage. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosalind. He also leaves behind his son Edwin Kivela of New Bern, NC, daughter Teira and friend Bob Nadeau of Wauregan, and daughter Kiya (Wes) Lamphere of North Stonington. He was predeceased by his eldest daughter Heidi. He was the proud grandfather of Kyle (Emma) Dugas of North Stonington, Kelsie (Dan) Wolfburg of Brooklyn, Beau (Aly) Dugas of Colchester, Casey Dugas of Plainfield, and Andrew Hadfield of North Stonington. One great grandson, Dean Wolfburg of Brooklyn. He is also survived by his sister Eleanor Arvonen of Plainfield. He was predeceased by five brothers, William, Rudy, Donald, Richard and John, and two sisters, Niomi Mackela and Doris Saari. A graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, Plainfield, CT will take place on Aug. 10th at 11 A.M. With reception to follow at The American Legion Post 91, Moosup, CT. Donations in his memory may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation at www.marineheritage.org or mail to 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Triangle, VA 22172 or to The First Congregational Church, 519 Norwich Rd. Plainfield, CT 06374
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019