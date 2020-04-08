|
|
Edwin Vonderheide 1927 - 2020
South Woodstock - Edwin A. Vonderheide died on April 4, 2020, after a brief stay at Day Kimball Hospital Hospice Suite. He is survived by his 4 children, Mark, Peter, Susan and Stephen Vonderheide, his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Reverend Vonderheide was a Pastor for 35 years in the United Methodist Church after earning his Master's Degree in Theology from Boston University. He also earned a B.S. degree from Syracuse University in Forestry and was a lifelong lover of the outdoors and planter of trees. He and his late wife Barbara Vonderheide, were loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Reverend Vonderheide volunteered on the Zoning Board in Woodstock, CT, the Putnam Food Bank and Daily Bread program, as well as singing in numerous choirs, serving as a volunteer firefighter, and more recently at the American Legion, Post 111 after serving in the Marines during World War II. A private service was held at Smith & Walker Funeral Home, Putnam CT on Monday, April 6 at 1 p.m. followed by burial and graveside service at Grove Street Cemetery, Putnam, CT. A Memorial Service is tentatively planned for Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Putnam, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020