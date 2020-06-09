Eileen C. McDermott 1925 - 2020
Norwich - Eileen C. "Red" (Daly) McDermott passed away at home quietly with her family by her side on Monday, June 8, 2020, after an incredible 95 years filled with adventure, love, and time well spent with her large Irish clan.
Eileen was born February 23, 1925, in Yonkers, New York, daughter of Arthur and Julia (McCarthy) Daly. She married Francis J. "Mac" McDermott on December 7, 1946, in Yonkers, New York, and they were married for 49 years until his passing in 1996.
Eileen was a quiet yet spunky woman who was devoted to raising her family. She enjoyed reading, traveling with Mac to Ireland, Italy, France, and throughout the United States.
After her husband's death she continued to travel with her children and her favorite destination was Vermont to visit her sons.
Eileen is survived by five sons, Francis (Susan) McDermott of AZ, Brian McDermott of Rutland, VT, Dennis (Carolyn) McDermott of East Calais, VT, Bob (Terri) McDermott of Gales Ferry, Thomas McDermott (with whom she made her home for 24 years), and his friend Debi Riggs of Norwich, and her only daughter, Colleen (Gari) Depasse of Brooklyn. Her grandchildren, Joseph and Lynn McDermott of AZ, Brian (Megan) McDermott Jr. of NH, Kyle McDermott of MD, Ian (Sara) McDermott of VT, Cailey (Andre) Wilkens of CO, Eric (Sarah) McDermott of Ledyard, Erin (Armando) Bettini of Preston, Meghan (Tim) Payne of Old Saybrook, Ryan McDermott of West Hartford, Justin (Wendy) Depasse of MA, and Allison (Jeff) Silver of Brooklyn. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler, Nicholas, Connor, Mason, Emma, Hanna, Samuel, Harper, Addison, Lea, Liam, Grace, Jillian, and Dilse, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Mac, she was predeceased by her eight siblings and her granddaughter, Kerry McDermott.
Calling hours will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral home, 82 Cliff Street, in Norwich, CT.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to St. Patrick's Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT or St. James School, 120 Water Street, Danielson, CT 06239.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.