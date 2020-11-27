1/1
Elaine H. Bernier
Elaine H. Bernier 1934 - 2020
Killingly - Elaine H. Bernier, a lifetime resident of Killingly, CT, passed away November 20, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing in Plainfield. She is predeceased by her husband Francis, whom she married in 1953 in St. Joseph's Church in Dayville, CT, who died in 2016
Elaine also leaves her 3 daughters, Sandra Mason and her husband David of Fryeburg, ME; Karen Arremony and her husband Phil of Lisbon, CT; and Linda Bernier of Danielson, CT. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, Ian Arremony; Christin Jagielo and husband Joseph; Lindsey Bauer and husband Brian; Darcy Murphy and husband Matthew; Christopher Mason and wife Bailey, her great grandchildren: Hailey Bauer; Hunter Bauer; Joseph Jagielo; Anna Jagielo; Benjamin Mason; Levi Murphy and Hannah Murphy.
She was born on June 20, 1934 in Killingly, CT to Antonia H. (Benac) and Romeo J. Beaulac. Elaine graduated in 1952 from Killingly High School. She worked at FW Woolworths and in the Killingly School food service until 1985. She did bookkeeping for her husband's business, Bernier Carpentry, until they retired in 1997. Elaine and Francis enjoyed traveling together and enjoyed going to the casino. Elaine had a proficient green thumb and loved orchids. Elaine also loved to spend time with her family.
Special thanks to the wonderfully caring staff at Villa Maria for her care.
Funeral arrangements will be held privately by the family.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
