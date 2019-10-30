|
Elaine M. (Serrano) Andrews 1933 - 2019
Mystic - Elaine M. (Serrano) Andrews passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born on June 26, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Coakley) McKittrick.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard Andrews, her former husband, Francis Serrano, a son, William (Billy) Serrano, her brothers, Richard and Thomas McKittrick and sisters, Peggy Caplis and Connie McDonald.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Ann Sullivan of Lee, FL.; daughters, Michelle (David)Woods- Ashaway, RI, Denise (John)Pagnotta- Preston, CT, Elaine (Peter)Shallenberger- Stonington, and son, Frank Serrano-Stonington. Four grand children and three great grandchildren.
Until her relocation to Mystic, Elaine was an active participant in Christ Episcopal Church in Norwich. Elaine founded a Norwich chapter of The Red Hats and named it the "Red Hots". She ruled as their "Queen".
She was also a friend of Bill W for forty two years.
Elaine retired from the State of Ct as a Corrections Officer in 1996. Elaine a was gutsy, independent, risk taking, optimist women. She was full of life and lived a wonderfully full life. Her spirit and character was loved by many.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, November 2nd from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11:00 am at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Center for Hospice of SECT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019