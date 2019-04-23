|
Elaine Marie Currier 1944 - 2019
Lisbon - Elaine Marie Currier, 75, of Lisbon passed suddenly at home April 19, 2019. She was born January 9, 1944 in Norwich, CT, the daughter of the late Marie and Emile Lefevre. Elaine was known for her generosity, thoughtfulness, stubbornness, wicked sense of humor, kind and loving nature and the beyond wonderful ability to match her shoes and purses to any outfit. Her proudest life accomplishment was her marriage and children. Elaine loved a good chat over a cup of tea or coffee, and anyone who sat at the kitchen table and was able to share that time with her walked away with a smile on their face and joy in their hearts. Her favorite song was "Could I have this Dance" by Anne Murray. Pre-deceased by her husband of almost 53 years in 2017, they are now together again; dancing for all eternity. Elaine's memory will be survived by her son Mahlon David Currier, Jr. of Lisbon, her daughter Deborah Hornyak and husband Steven Hornyak of North Franklin, family and life-long friends she held very near and dear to her heart. She is forever loved.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville has been entrusted with private arrangements. A special thank you to the emergency responders (especially Pam Morrell Cote) and the nurses and doctors at William Backus Hospital, Norwich. Your compassion in our time of heartache will always be remembered.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019