Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Auclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Ruth Auclair


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Ruth Auclair Obituary
Elaine Ruth Auclair 1942 - 2020
Zellwood, Fla. - Elaine Ruth (Fisher) Auclair, 77, of Zellwood, FL, formerly of Putnam, CT, passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Elaine was born May 4, 1942 in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Sidney and Jean (Sclar) Fisher. Elaine was a well-loved, long-term substitute teacher at Putnam Elementary School and a talented artist.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Fisher Andersen (Eric "Gus") of Stockbridge, GA and four grandchildren: Chance, Gunnar, Sydne, and Cole. She is also survived by her two sisters, Myrna B. Pumerantz and Joyce M. Pearson, and her brother, Jeffrey H. Fisher (Ellen); her nephew, Marc A. Pumerantz and his children, Caitlin, Chase and Bailey; and niece Lynn Pumerantz Jaworski (Steven) and their children, Emily and Tucker.
Other survivors include her five step-children: Kim Auclair (Marna); Joy Auclair (Jon Wallace); Carl Auclair; Carey Auclair; Michael Auclair; several step-grandchildren; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and several cousins. She will be greatly missed by her YaYa Sisters of Zellwood. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother-in-law Gilbert Pumerantz and her husband, Nicholas Auclair.
There are no calling hours. Burial is private and will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Health Choice CT, PO Box 603, Suffield, CT 06078.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -