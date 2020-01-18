|
|
Elaine Ruth Auclair 1942 - 2020
Zellwood, Fla. - Elaine Ruth (Fisher) Auclair, 77, of Zellwood, FL, formerly of Putnam, CT, passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Elaine was born May 4, 1942 in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Sidney and Jean (Sclar) Fisher. Elaine was a well-loved, long-term substitute teacher at Putnam Elementary School and a talented artist.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Fisher Andersen (Eric "Gus") of Stockbridge, GA and four grandchildren: Chance, Gunnar, Sydne, and Cole. She is also survived by her two sisters, Myrna B. Pumerantz and Joyce M. Pearson, and her brother, Jeffrey H. Fisher (Ellen); her nephew, Marc A. Pumerantz and his children, Caitlin, Chase and Bailey; and niece Lynn Pumerantz Jaworski (Steven) and their children, Emily and Tucker.
Other survivors include her five step-children: Kim Auclair (Marna); Joy Auclair (Jon Wallace); Carl Auclair; Carey Auclair; Michael Auclair; several step-grandchildren; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and several cousins. She will be greatly missed by her YaYa Sisters of Zellwood. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother-in-law Gilbert Pumerantz and her husband, Nicholas Auclair.
There are no calling hours. Burial is private and will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Health Choice CT, PO Box 603, Suffield, CT 06078.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020