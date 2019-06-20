|
Eleanor Myers Decker DIED - 2019
Brooklyn - Eleanor Myers Decker, 92, of Brooklyn, CT, passed away on June 10, 2019.
She was born in Berwick, PA and was the wife of the late Roland G. Decker for 51 years. She received a BA from Cortland State Teachers College and a MA from Columbia Univ. Eleanor was an elementary school teacher in NY and Danielson, CT. She worked for Special Services in Germany and Japan as director of service clubs, providing entertainment programs for enlisted service men.
Eleanor was a dedicated and involved member of Westfield Congregational Church, and sang in the choir. She was local chapter president of Delta Kappa Gamma Society Int'l of women teachers. She participated with Learning in Retirement, and held leadership roles at Westfield Village and K-B Woman's Club.
Eleanor enjoyed her family and friends, and delighted in stories about her grandkid's activities. She loved entertaining guests, tea parties, music, theater, travel, stamp collecting, and a lively bridge game.
She is survived by her children, April Dunlap (Stephen) of Orchard Park, NY, and Thomas Decker (Melody), of Canterbury, CT, her brother, John Myers of FL, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on July 13, at 10am, at the Westfield Congregational Church, 210 Main Street, Danielson, CT 06239. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westfield Congregational Church, (address above).
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 20 to June 22, 2019