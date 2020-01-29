|
|
ELEANOR PERRY 1936 - 2020
Brooklyn - Eleanor Perry passed away January 25, 2020 at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn. Ellie was born April 30, 1936 in Pawtucket, RI. After serving in the Air Force, she moved to Danielson, where she lived for several years before relocating to Bradenton, FL. She moved back to Danielson in 2009. Ellie was predeceased by her husband Arthur Perry to whom she was married for 37 years and her stepdaughter Cheryl Renaud. She leaves behind a stepson Kevin Perry and his wife Cindy of Danielson. Two brothers-in-law Pete Perry of Dayville and Richard Perry of Putnam. One sisterin-law Gloria LaPointe of Danielson. Numerous step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ellie's family would like to thank Pierce Memorial Baptist Home for her excellent care. There are no visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Ellie's name may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020