Elizabeth A. Baillargeon 1936 - 2019
Norwich - Elizabeth A. Baillargeon 83, of Norwich died July 25, 2019 at Orchard Grove.
Born on May 30, 1936 in Lisbon Ct. She was the daughter of the late John and Rose Lickwola, sister to the late John and Charlie Lickwola
She is survived by her husband Normand Baillargeon, two sons, David Baillargeon, his wife Jane, Daniel Baillargeon, his wife Mary Beth and 7 grandchildren, Michael, twins Paul and Justin Timothy, his wife Rebecca, Stephen, Mark and Kaitlin, one great granddaughter, Aria and sister-in law Sonia Lickwola.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown. Burial will be private in Cape Cod Mass. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Visit www.cummings-
gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 27 to July 29, 2019