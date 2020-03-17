|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hawes 1937 - 2020
Brooklyn - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hawes, age 82, died at home on Monday, March 16, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born on June 11, 1937, a daughter to the late Anna (Walima) and August Nicola. She was predeceased by her husband Charles H. Hawes (2013) and sister Nancy S. (Nicola) Zurowski (2019).
Betty worked at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home for 50 years as a CNA. She had many fond memories working there which she routinely shared with her family and friends.
She was also an avid gardener, loved reading books, and having lunch out with her friends. With over 50 years of marriage, Betty enjoyed raising her two children with Charlie on the farm. The love they shared was apparent in the multitude of flowers and vegetables they grew every year.
Betty will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who loved and appreciated her quick wit and crafty humor. She was a strong and determined woman with a big heart.
She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Sharon Hawes; a daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Art Grenier; two grandchildren, Tyler and Delaney Hawes; and will be missed by her close friends, Inez Moon and Elaine Femino.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield. Burial will be private.
For online condolences, www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020