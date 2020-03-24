Home

Elizabeth E. Daggett


1922 - 2020
Elizabeth E. Daggett Obituary
Elizabeth E. Daggett 1922 - 2020
Moosup - Elizabeth (Betty) E. Daggett, 97, of Moosup passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at Villa Maria in Plainfield. She was born in Millbury, MA November 24, 1922, daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Kershaw) Currier. She was the wife of the late Walton B. Daggett Sr. who died January 8, 1998. Betty worked at Kaman Aerospace for many years. She was a member of the Moosup United Methodist Church. Betty is survived by her daughters Janice Bajger and husband Richard of New Market, NH, Cheryl Wright of Plainfield, and Carol Young and husband Dudley of Moosup as well as 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Walton B Daggett Jr., his wife Anna Daggett and grandson MSG Brian Young. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to Villa Maria Recreation Fund 20 Babcock Ave. Plainfield, CT 06374 or the Moosup Fire Station Scholarship Fund PO Box 596 Moosup, CT 06354. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
