1/1
Elizabeth Gresh
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Gresh 1924 - 2020
Mahanoy City, Pa. - Elizabeth Gresh passed away September 16, 2020 . She was born November 10, 1924 in Mahanoy City, Pa. the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Bush. She is survived by her children Stanley (Susan), Michael (Mona), Beth (Mark), Angela (Frank) and Thomas (Shelly) , 3 grandchildren , 6 great grandchildren and 1 brother . She was predeceased by her husband Stanley , 2 brothers and 2 sisters . The Jarrett Funeral Home Mahanoy City, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved