Elizabeth Gresh 1924 - 2020

Mahanoy City, Pa. - Elizabeth Gresh passed away September 16, 2020 . She was born November 10, 1924 in Mahanoy City, Pa. the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Bush. She is survived by her children Stanley (Susan), Michael (Mona), Beth (Mark), Angela (Frank) and Thomas (Shelly) , 3 grandchildren , 6 great grandchildren and 1 brother . She was predeceased by her husband Stanley , 2 brothers and 2 sisters . The Jarrett Funeral Home Mahanoy City, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.



