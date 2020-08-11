Elizabeth K. Dougherty 1930 - 2020

Norwich - Elizabeth K. "Betty" Dougherty, 90, a lifelong Norwich resident, died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born in Norwich, July 16, 1930, she was the daughter of Earl and Mary (McKeon) Kimball and was the loving wife of the late William J. Dougherty. They were married May 3, 1952, at St. Mary Church in Norwich and were married for 48 years until his passing on July 25, 2000.

Betty grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy class of 1937. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and a master's degree from Eastern Connecticut College in early education.

She began her career working as a case worker for Catholic Charities focusing mainly on adoptions before accepting a position as a teacher in the Norwich School System. She taught at Greeneville School for many years and retired after 23 years of teaching.

Betty was a woman of strong faith and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary Church. She was a loving mother to her twelve children. Having a large family required lots of patience, understanding, and love which she had in abundance. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed and forever loved.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Mary Jane) Dougherty, Kathleen Dougherty, Rosemary (Mark) Barrows, Patrick (Margaret) Dougherty, Margaret (Roger) Challinor, Thomas (Jayne) Dougherty, Maureen Dougherty, Anne (Robert) Millette, Nora Dougherty, and John (Roberta) Dougherty; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sons, William F. Dougherty and Dennis J. Dougherty; brother, George Kimball; and two sisters, Florence Murkett and Theresa Skelly.

Her family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care, Hartford Healthcare at Home, Dr. Mahesh Kabadi, Dr. Eric Levine, and Dr. Jennifer Pothen. Your care and compassion is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Those attending will be asked to follow Covid-19 protocols and will be required to wear a mask. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to Otis Library, 261 Main St., Norwich, CT 06360, to benefit the children's section of the library.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



