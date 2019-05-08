|
Elizabeth M. Hanes DIED - 2019
Egg Harbor City, NJ - Elizabeth M. Hanes, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was retired. Elizabeth is predeceased by her daughter, Debbie Gadue and her sister, Joyce Anthony.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Jodi Cahalan and her husband, Joseph Cahalan; her son-in-law, George Gadue; her grandchildren, Aimee and Chris Gonzalez, Katie Cahalan, John Cahalan, and Brad Cahalan; great grandchildren, Christopher Gonzalez, Nikole Cahalan, and Lukus Gonzalez; and her siblings, Patricia Berry and Fran McCormick.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 12:00 PM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Egg Harbor City. There will also be a service in Norwich, CT on June 1st. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2019