Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Parkhurst) McNamara 1936 - 2020
Colchester - Elizabeth "Betty" McNamara, 83, of Colchester, widow of Cornelius Paul McNamara, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT. Born July 23, 1936 in Norwich, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Parkhurst and Dorothy (Dupont) Parkhurst.
A graduate of Norwich Free Academy, class of 1954, and Thames Valley State Technical College, class of 1977, where she received an Associates of Science degree in Data Processing.
She retired from The Hartford in 2001.
She enjoyed singing and joined the Sweet Adelines International chapters Mountain Laurel Chorus and Valley Shore Acappella, where she held the office of Treasurer. She was a member of the Norwich Chapter of AARP where she held the office of Secretary and then the Colchester Chapter of AARP where she also held the office of secretary.
She enjoyed spending her summers at the family cottage on Beach Pond in Voluntown, CT., and traveling with her husband each year to Florida and visiting with her daughter and family in Georgia. They would travel to various US cities and Quebec where the Sweet Adelines held their annual International competitions. They enjoyed cruises, traveling to various locations around the world. They also visited Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
She was a fan of the New York Yankees, and UConn Men's and Women's basketball teams.
She is survived by her children with her first husband,Wilfred (Fred) Rabideau, Jr., pre-deceased. Doreen Rabideau of Colchester, Allison Terpe and husband Fred of Preston, Lynn Semmelrock and husband Edward of Franklin, Kenneth Rabideau of Claremont, NH, Thomas Rabideau of Danielson and Carolyn Gorman and husband David of Milton, GA. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Kim Seaberg and husband Lewis of Oakdale, Eileen McNamara of New Britain and Dawn McNamara of Oakdale. She leaves behind fifteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who accepted her children's friends and made them part of the family. She enjoyed spending time with her close extended family and occasionally organizing family reunions. Her family, friends and acquaintances are going to miss her smile, laugh and caring manner.
Her family wishes to thank the Middlesex Hospital Hospice Unit nurses, aides and doctors for their compassionate care.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in her name to: Middlesex Hospice Unit, c/o Development Office, 55 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020