Elizabeth Mentillo 1914 - 2020
Griswold - Elizabeth "Mama Betty" Mentillo, 106, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 7, 2020.
Born in Stamford, February 4, 1914, daughter of the late Stephen Dudas and Elizabeth Futkos Dudas, she was the 2nd of 3 children. On November 28, 1935, she married William Mentillo and they shared 70 years of marriage until his death in 2005.
Betty was an accomplished crocheter whose family and friends treasure the afghans she made for them. While in Stamford, she was very active in the St. Leo's craft group as well as St. Cecilia's Church and many other craft groups, too many to mention.
She was also a life member of the Turn of River Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary in Stamford for over 60 years. She and Bill also loved to travel and visited Europe several times as well as Hawaii.
She moved to Griswold in 2007 and joined the Griswold Senior Center and quickly became the unofficial matriarch of the center. If there were events or trips planned, her name was always first on the sign-up sheet. She was truly an inspiration to the members of the center and proved by her actions that age was only a number.
When asked the secret to her longevity, her answer was that "God didn't want her and the devil knew she'd take over".
Betty is survived be her daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" Knox, with whom she made her home, grandchildren, Michele Pendleton of Griswold, great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Pendleton of Griswold and Amber Pendleton Phillips (husband Jeffrey) of Norwich, as well as the light of her life, great great-granddaughter, Annabelle Carol Rose Phillips; grandson, Richard Knox of Olympia, Wash., great-grandchildren, Connor Aiken, Skylar and Donovan Knox of Olympia; grandson, Mark Mentillo (wife Sarah) of Naples, Fla., and great-grandchildren, McKensey and William Mentillo of Naples, Fla. She is also survived by extended family Fred Pendleton, Mari Sousa-Donahue, Pearl (Maggie) Grundwalski and Erica Bevis, all of whom she loved as much as if they were her blood, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, William "Wild Bill" Mentillo, grandson, William "B.J." Mentillo, her brother, Stephen Dudas, and sister, Rose Dudas McOwen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. on October 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Due to covid restrictions, burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Uniformed Services Peer Council, PO Box 591 Jewett City, CT 06351, an organization offering help for first responders battling PTSD or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.