Elizabeth Sheppard Thompson 1927 - 2019
Griswold - Elizabeth Thompson, 92, passed away on December 29th.
Elizabeth born in New Haven, lived in Monroe before moving to Griswold. She is the daughter of Pervous Sheppard of Alabama and Lucille Meech Marette of New Haven.
Elizabeth is the widow of Peter Thompson (2008). She is survived by daughters, Cecelia Norwid and Yvonne Palasky, her husband Thomas and their children Matthew and Alexa; and her stepsons, William Thompson and Peter Thompson Jr.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 11am, at First Congregational Church of Griswold. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020