Elizabeth "Ann" Yeitz Obituary
Elizabeth "Ann" Yeitz 1934 - 2020
NORWICH - Elizabeth Ann Yeitz, 85 formerly of Norwich, passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab and Healthcare in Colchester on Sunday Feb 16th.
She was born Denver, CO on March 14, 1934 to the late Fred and Gladys (Friar) Clark. On Nov 11, 1952 she married her beloved husband Paul Yeitz in Erding Germany. He predeceased her.
Ann, as she preferred being called, was a consummate homemaker for her husband and five children. She went on to work for Backus Hospital retiring as a Supervisor for Environmental Services there. Once retired with her children grown, Ann enjoyed traveling with friends. Cruises, flights, by car, any way she could, she enjoyed travel.
She is survived by her children; Judith Yeitz, Susan and (Paul) Sucholet, Robert and (Marylou) Yeitz. grandchildren; Daniel Sucholet and Paul Yeitz, and great-grandchildren; Riley and Remington. She was predeceased by two sons; Patrick and Arthur Yeitz, and her brother Fred (Bill) Clark.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of St. Jude Commons, Apple Rehab and Healthcare and Hartford Healthcare Hospice for their compassionate care and services.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
