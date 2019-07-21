|
|
Ellis L. "Pat" Ruley, Sr. 1924 - 2019
NORWICH - Ellis L. "Pat" Ruley, Sr., 95, a lifelong Norwich resident, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with his family at his side.
Born in Norwich on May 2, 1924 he was the son of the late Harry Ruley, Sr. and Dorothy (Flippen) Ruley.
Ellis grew up in Norwich and at the age of 19 enlisted in the United States Army. During World War II he served in the Pacific Theatre. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1946 he returned to Connecticut.
For several years he worked for Norwich Public Works and last worked as a carpenter with the Carpenter's Union Local # 326.
As a proud democratic American and Word War II veteran he was a life member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Much of his time at the Legion involved him in the kitchen doing what he loved, cooking. He loved his birds, both in nature and as pets he kept in his home. He had many birds over the years, but Brandy was always very special to him and most often was by his side. Above everything else he loved his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be forever loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Mary LaRose, Brenda Clay, Katherine Jones and husband Mark, Ellis Ruley, Jr. and wife Jessica, Barbara Axson and husband Nathaniel, Patricia Pemberton and husband Steven, and Deborah Cruz; 19 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; brother Robert Ruley; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Sheila Ruley and five siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 1:30 pm at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Tpke, Norwich. Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 23, 2019