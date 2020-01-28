|
|
Elmer W. Schrader Jr. 2020
Montville - Elmer W. Schrader Jr., 83, formerly of Montville, CT and Burnt Hills, NY died January 3, 2020, in Naples Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marion; sister, Barbara Deshefy; daughters, Peggy Schmitz (Kurt) and Kathryn Stephenson (Lynn); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother and three sisters.
Elmer graduated from Norwich Free Academy and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He was a nuclear physicist for nearly four decades.
He loved golfing, the beach, his church community, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held February 1, at 10:30, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 248 Broadway, Norwich, CT. Friends and family are invited back to the Montville Polish Club, 85 Maple Ave., following the service.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020