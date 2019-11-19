|
Elsie Ayers 1933 - 2019
Norwich - Elsie Lillian Ayers, age 86, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in London, England to Richard and Lydia (Butti) Smith. She married the love of her life, Kenneth William Ayers, on December 7, 1962, who preceded her death in 2009.
She was a dedicated wife and mother who will be missed tremendously. Elsie loved doing things for her children and grandchildren. She never stopped being a mom, even though her children are now adults. Elsie's life was full of generosity, kindness, devotion, and love. Her proudest moments are when her children and grandchildren would be gathered around the table talking, laughing, and just being silly. Elsie loved seeing her family laughing, and carrying on like this, as it would always fill her heart with joy, happiness and love.
Elsie worked at the Norwich State Hospital until her retirement in 1994, and for many years, Elsie volunteered at the Norwich Senior Center, where she spent every Friday afternoon setting up tables, taking in money, and calling Bingo for her 30+ friends.
Elsie's kind heart was touched by so many people and they all loved her dearly. People would often tell her children how beautiful she was both inside and out, how smart she was, and that she had one of the most generous hearts they ever knew.
Elsie was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth William Ayers, her son William (Bill) Boyd, her daughter F. Ann Beatrice (Boyd) and her grandson Edward John Beatrice.
Elsie leaves behind her son David Boyd and his wife Kathy of Ponte Verde, Florida, her daughter Fay LaMothe and her husband Brian of Griswold, Connecticut, her daughter Crystal Kyllo and her husband Kurtis of Bozrah, Connecticut, and her son Brian Ayers and his wife Doreen of Canterbury, Connecticut. Elsie also leaves behind one brother-in-law Alva Ayers of North Scituate, Rhode Island, 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved deeply.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm, at Church and Allen Funeral Home 136 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at noon, at the funeral home proceeding to Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019