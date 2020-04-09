Home

Elsie E. Levesque 1948 - 2020
Danielson - Elsie E. Levesque, 71 of Danielson passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Touchpoints of Bloomfield. Elsie was born in Waukesha, WI on November 25, 1948, daughter of the late Louis Ray and Charlotte (Boller) Eccelston. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Levesque who died on May 25, 2015. She loved crafts and painting. Elsie owned her own craft shop and operated a video store in Foster, RI.
She is survived by her son Joseph R. Levesque of Danielson and daughter April Gencarelli of London, KY. Sisters Louise Colburn of Taftville, Carol Pananas of Greece and Edith Davidson of IN. Five grandchildren Alexander Levesque, Andrew Levesque, Abigail Levesque, Nichole Gencarelli and Anthony Gencarelli. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
