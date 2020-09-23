Elsie Mae Johnson 1927 - 2020
Colchester - Elsie Mae Mirante Johnson, 92, passed away September 21, 2020 at Harrington Court in Colchester.
Elsie was born September 23, 1927 in Winsted, CT, the daughter of the late Leo and Evelyn Sullivan.
She was married to the late Christopher Mirante and Donald Johnson, who both predeceased her.
She was the past president of the patient council at Harrington Court in Colchester where she served for several years. Elsie was a faithful and loving person who devoted her life to her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Elsie is survived by her daughter Marilyn, Mike & Michael Jester of Norwich. Sister Leola Topshe of VT, brothers Tommy Sullivan of Florida and Charles Sullivan of Southington, and by several nieces and nephew's, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, Elsie was predeceased by her sons Russell, Gerry, Christopher and Robert Mirante, by her siblings Peggy McNeil, Patty Sullivan and Marie Agnes Sullivan (Coty).
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Comstock Cemetery, Depot Rd. in Montville at 3:30 pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, visitation will be private for the immediate family. Burial is open to friends and family. To leave a message of condolence for Elsie Mae's family, please visit her memorial at www.churchandallen.com
