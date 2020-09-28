1/1
Emily E. Hull
Emily E. Hull 1975 - 2020
Norwich - Emily E. Hull passed away peacefully and very unexpectedly Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020.
Emily was born at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, June 19, 1975, the daughter of Thomas and Courtney Rutter. She graduated from Old Saybrook High School and worked locally at People's United Bank.
Emily married the love of her life, Curtis Robert Hull, on August 8, 1998, at the First Church of Christ in Old Saybrook.
Emily enjoyed hiking and mountain biking, cats of all sizes and had recently become a dog lover as well. Emily loved the music of ABBA and to her surprise discovered a love for classic country music as well.
Above all other things was the love she had for her two children and husband.
Beside her husband, Emily is survived by her son, Jedrick Curtis Hull, daughter, Zophia Grace Hull, her mother, Courtney Cloutier, stepfather, Gerry Cloutier, and big brother, Hayes Rutter. With her infectious smile and carefree personality Emily made friends everywhere she went. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Emily will always be loved, wife, mother, best friend.
Calling hours will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
