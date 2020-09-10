Emily E. Quintal 1932 - 2020
Putnam - Emily E. Quintal, 88, of Mill St., passed away on Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 11, 1932 in Kenbridge, VA and raised on a tobacco farm with her three sisters.
After high school, Emily worked as a bookkeeper for Billy Crowder. She fell in love with Bob Quintal while he was stationed nearby at Camp Pickett and after just four months, they married on January 12, 1954 immediately after his discharge. Without fear, Emily left her childhood home to move to Putnam, CT where she made her home for the next 66 years.
Her southern accent never faded, and she was frequently asked where she was visiting from. Emily raised her two children at home and when they started school, she volunteered at St. Mary's School in the cafeteria, library, and the rectory. She conquered breast cancer, outlived her husband of 54 years and continued to live alone in her own home quietly reading with her dog. After many prayers, Emily became a great-grandmother on April 14, 2020. A few long months later, it was with great delight that she was finally able to hold her great-grandson in her arms.
Emily is survived by her two children, Robert L. Quintal, Jr. and his wife Christine of Woodstock, and Claire Q. Mackowiak and her husband Richard of Eastford; her two grandchildren, Robert Mackowiak and his wife Amanda of Oakland, RI and Jordan Quintal of Woodstock; great-grandson, Quinton G.L. Mackowiak; and her sisters, Lucille Wood, and Anne Hudson. She was predeceased by her sister, the late Anna Arthur.
