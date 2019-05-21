|
Emily H. Dembinski 1932 - 2019
Salem - Emily H. Dembinski, 87, of Salem, passed away on May 21, 2019 at Orchard Grove in Uncasville. Born in New London on May 16, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Annie (Bailey) Hewitt. Emily married her beloved husband, Edward Dembinski on July 25, 1959 in Hebron. The couple made their home in Salem where they raised their two daughters, Ann and Karen. Emily retired several years ago after a long and successful career as a teacher in the Salem Public School. She will be sadly missed, but remembered with love by her husband, Ed; daughters, Ann Januszewski of Salem; Karen McGraw of Vermont; a sister, Joan Hewitt of Groton; two grandchildren, Lacy and Jason Januszewski; and many extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 24th from 4 – 6 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 10 am directly at the St. Joseph's Cemetery, (Route 85), Colchester. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 21 to May 23, 2019