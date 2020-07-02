Eric Deslauriers 1978 - 2020
Plainfield - Eric Deslauriers, 41, of Park Rd, died Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Putnam, he was the son of Roger Deslauriers of Stafford Springs and the late Susan (Welch) Veilleux.
Mr. Deslauriers worked for many years as a laborer in the construction field.
He enjoyed listening to music, snowboarding, and riding his 4-wheeler.
Eric is survived by his father; a son, Christian Deslauriers of Plainfield; his siblings, Vikki Parrock of Plainfield and Melissa Waite of Norwich; and his grandson Noah Garrett of Plainfield.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A celebration of Eric's life will held at the Black Dog Restaurant, 146 Park Rd., Putnam, CT 06260, immediately following the committal. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
.