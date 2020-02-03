|
Eric Lehto 1955 - 2020
Plainfield - Eric Lehto, 64, beloved husband of Betty Lehto, passed away January 31, 2020.
He was born December 3, 1955, in Norwich, CT, and was the son of the late Edvin E. and Eva (Rainio) Lehto. Eric was a lifelong Plainfield resident.
The owner of Custom Built Homes by Eric Lehto, he was a builder for over 45 years, and was well-known for his quality craftsmanship and dedication to his customers.
Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all, a life of adventure. He spent much of his time traveling in his family's motor home and supporting his son's motocross ambitions.
Besides his wife, Eric leaves a son Gregory Lehto and fiancé Meg Collelo; a daughter and son-in-law Alexa and Michael Cox; a brother Paul Lehto; sisters Rita Rainville, Ethel Tetreault, and Leila Stone; also numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Carl, Leo, and Henry Lehto.
Visiting hours are Tuesday, February 4 from 4-7 PM at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 11 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Central Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association, Inc., at www.2ndwind.org.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020