Eric Wesa
1951 - 2020
Earlysville, VA - Eric Thomas Wesa, lovingly also known as, Ukki, passed peacefully on June 21, 2020 at the age of 68 in his home surrounded by his family after an extended battle with ALS.
He was born 7/11/51 in New York City son of the late Jack W. and Lillian (Mach) T. Wesa.
He was predeceased by his sister Lynn (Wesa) Orlando. He was the beloved husband of Wendy (Carson) Wesa. They were married in Voluntown, Ct.
Eric graduated from Griswold High School, and Central Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts. He attended SUNY Maritime College and Thames Valley Technical College for engineering and he returned to Griswold as their shop teacher living with his wife and her mother in Voluntown. They moved to Charlottesville, VA where Eric built houses and worked as an instructor at the University of Virginia's School of Architecture.
From there, Eric entered the power generation maintenance world for his next 30 years working as Project Manager in power plants all along the East coast and Mid-West for Crouse Company, NPS, GE and Alstom. His success continued under his company name, Wesa Associates LLC contracting as an independent technical superintendent across the United States.
Eric's sense of humor, analytical mind, and heart of gold inspired everyone around him. His life motto had always been "work hard, play hard" and he did both with much Sisu. Some of his fondest memories were summers visiting with family in New England, sunsets in Block Island and Virginia Beach days with a Manhattan in hand. Although some of his happiest were at home in his woodshop working on a project for his two girls and loving wife.
Besides his wife Wendy he leaves his daughters; Erica (Wesa) Fortsch and her husband Dave Fortsch, his grandchildren Carson and Andrew, his daughter Taylor (Wesa) Tyler and her husband Tristan Tyler, his sister-in-law Lyn (Carson) Van Der Sommen and his brother-in-law Wayne Carson, brother Jack and wife Kathy (Wakely) Wesa, sister Suzanne (Wesa) Walsh, and brother-in-law Jim Walsh, sister Joan (Wesa) Sommers and brother-in-law Karl Sommers. His niece, nephews and their families; Jack Wesa and wife Shannon, Kyle and Jenna Wesa, Liisa Walsh and husband Jeff, Katy Walsh and husband Steve, Erik Sommers and wife Michele, Jaymie Sommers, Clifford Jackson and wife Samantha, Lynzy Jackson and husband Jake.
A Memorial Mass will be held on July 11th 10 AM at St. Thomas-Anne Church in Voluntown, Ct.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to read about ALS and advocate for a cure. Memorial donations in Eric's name can be made to the ALS Association by going to www.alsa.org.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Intelligent, handsome and deeply loved, Eric lived a life worth living. His love story with Wendy is one for storybooks, creating wonderful children and grandchildren who shared his life. You will be a bright star in the night sky, Eric, because you always were one. Your loving cousin Linda
Linda Kane
June 23, 2020
Eric and I meet in the late 90's at a power plant up north. Over the years we worked together in power plants all over the United States. We become friends on and off the job. RiP Eric.

Felix
F V
