Erica Hebert 1983 - 2019
Brooklyn, NY - Erica Lynn Hebert, 36, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in her childhood home surrounded by her loving family after a short, but courageous battle from cancer. Erica was born in Putnam, Connecticut on June 8th, 1983 to parents Rene and Jayne Hebert. She was a 2001 Killingly High School graduate, and continued her education at the University of Connecticut, receiving a bachelor's degree in English. At an early age, Erica discovered her love for writing whether it was creating imaginative stories from her childhood adventures at Grandma Main's house or her trips to Cape Cod to visit with grandma and grandpa Tetreault. Later on, her writing continued, but this time about her experiences with cancer.
While in college, Erica found her passion for style by starting her life long career with H&M Company. Starting as a seasonal employee, she advanced within the H&M Company by assisting the opening of new stores within the U.S., eventually taking a position as a department manager, she moved to Boston to work in the Newbury Street store. In 2013, Erica accepted a position as Store Manager for the new H&M Global Flagship located in New York City. Erica's final role was as District Human Resources Manager at Corporate, where she was responsible for the hiring, training and development of over five-hundred employees. Erica's "philosophy" was to live up to the company values and expectations every day. Erica's family would like to take this time to thank her H&M family for their outpouring of love, support and encouragement throughout these past difficult months. Even while she was battling cancer, getting back to work was always one of her main goals.
Erica will be forever remembered for her infectious laugh, her quick wit and infamous tight hugs. There was nothing Erica liked better than an interesting conversation with a (good) or (new) friend. She could have an engaging conversation with anyone. She will be deeply missed by her husband Jeremy Oliver of Brooklyn, New York along with her beloved pets, Cubby and Bug Oliver; her loving parents, Rene and Jayne Hebert of Brooklyn, Connecticut; and her sister and brother-in-law, Megan and Matthew Werner of New Milford, Connecticut along with her several aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be calling hours on Friday, August 16th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medicine, Office of External Affairs, 1300 York Ave., Box 314, New York, NY 10065. For memorial guestbook, please visit www.GilmanandValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019